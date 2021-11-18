PJ Fleck Show: Gophers head to Indiana for final road test

It’s Week 12 of the PJ Fleck Show, and the University of Minnesota football team is getting ready to head to Indiana on Saturday after a tough 27-22 loss to Iowa at Kinnick Stadium.

The Gophers did everything except win the game in the battle for Floyd of Rosedale. The offense got 409 total yards, ran for 189 on a top rushing defense, held the ball for more than 40 minutes and won the turnover battle against one of the better defenses in the country. But Iowa got three touchdowns of its four explosive plays, and the Gophers couldn’t take advantage of their opportunities at the most critical times.

Four trips in the red zone ended in three field goals for Fleck and the Gophers. It was Minnesota’s first road loss of the season after wins at Colorado, at Purdue and at Northwestern.

This week, Coach Fleck joins the show with Hobie Artigue, Gophers’ analyst Ron Johnson and KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard to recap Minnesota’s seventh straight loss to Iowa, as the Gophers fall to 0-5 against the Hawkeyes under Fleck. They also preview this Saturday’s game at Indiana.

The Hoosiers fell to 2-8 on the season, and 0-7 in the Big Ten after a 38-3 loss to Rutgers last week. Fleck says he’s treating Indiana like an 8-2 team, with six losses against teams ranked in the top 20 at the time.

Kickoff is set for just after 2:30 on Saturday in Bloomington. Watch the video for the full show!