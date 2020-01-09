P.J. Fleck hopes 'everybody is celebrating' Gophers historic 11-win season

article

If it’s not broken, why fix it? That’s the prevailing message from Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck and new offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr., who met Twin Cities media for the first time on Thursday.

Fleck spoke for the first time publicly since the Gophers capped a historic season with a 31-24 win over Auburn in the Outback Bowl. The Gophers finished 11-2, the first time Minnesota has won 11 games in a season in 115 years. It was the first time Minnesota has ever won seven Big Ten games in a season.

Fleck is ahead of his own vision as his third year with the Gophers comes to a close. He said it’s just like any other season at the end, calling it “exhilaratingly exhausting.”

“There’s over 100 things this team accomplished that has never been done here. This program has been around 137 years, that needs to be celebrated. I hope everybody else is celebrating it, my job is to keep working so it doesn’t change,” Fleck said. “That we keep that sustainability over a long period of time.”

One thing that did have to change was the offensive coordinator. Fleck promoted wide receivers coach Matt Simon to call the plays in the Outback Bowl after Kirk Ciarrocca left to take the same job at Penn State, and it apparently worked. The Gophers piled up 494 yards of total offense, including a bowl record 12 catches, 204 yards and two touchdowns from Tyler Johnson in his final game with Minnesota.

The Gophers also ran for 215 yards against an Auburn defense ranked in the top-20 nationally. It led to some thought that Simon might be named permanent offensive coordinator, much like Joe Rossi was with the defense last year after Robb Smith’s firing. But Fleck opted to hire Mike Sanford Jr. from Utah State.

Sanford will call plays and coach the quarterbacks next season.

“I think change is really healthy and I think what we showed in the bowl game is no one person is bigger than the team. It doesn’t matter, the culture is the culture. We all work for the culture,” Fleck said. “I love the coordinator being in charge of the QBs, and Mike Sanford brings a wealth of knowledge. You see to whole resume and you can’t wait to work with somebody like that.”

Sanford has already been in contact with all the Gophers quarterbacks and many of next year’s returning starters. There won’t be an overhaul of the offense, and why should there be? They’ll return eight starters from an offense that scored 443 points, the second-most in school history, and averaged 34.1 points per game.

“They just won 11 games in a very daunting schedule and finished the season off against one of the best defenses in college football. To come in and try to make them learn a bunch of new things would make absolutely no sense,” Sanford said. “But for us to find what’s been done and grow it, that makes a whole lot of sense in my opinion.”

Sanford has a lengthy coaching record, including being the head coach at Western Kentucky. He was most recently the offensive coordinator at Utah State, and was also an offensive assistant at Notre Dame and Stanford. Sanford’s Utah State offense this past season scored more than 30 points per game and averaged more than 400 yards per game in total offense.

He said Thursday even though he’ll be calling plays and coaching quarterbacks, he and Simon will work together in every way possible.

“There is no ego, we’re going to work together in every step along the way. It’s going to always be in the best interest of the players,” Sanford said. "I’m really excited to work with coach Simon. He and I are developing a great relationship. The whole staff is developing a strong kinship with one another."

