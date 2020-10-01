Next step for Vikings offense? Finish when it matters

article

It was a day later than originally planned, but Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings were back on the practice field at TCO Performance Center on Thursday, preparing for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Vikings players and staff had to leave their facility Tuesday after learning of a COVID-19 outbreak among the Tennessee Titans, their opponent last Sunday. They held virtual meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday, and planned longer walk-throughs and practice sessions Thursday and Friday to make up for lost time.

Much like with a virtual off-season, they’re adjusting to the circumstances put in front of them.

“You just roll with it, react to what you’re being told to do and get the work done and do the best you can,” Cousins said. “Go to Houston and the goal is to get the job done regardless of what the weekly schedule looked like.”

They’ll hit the road looking to build off one of their best offensive performances of the season, with the exception of the last two series. Cousins threw for 251 of the team’s 464 total yards. He found Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen for touchdowns. Dalvin Cook had 22 carries for 181 yards and a 39-yard touchdown run.

Advertisement

But the talk after the 31-30 loss to the Titans was the lack of production on the last two drives. The first marred by a penalty, the second by a bad snap that set them back 16 yards. Needing just a field goal to win, the game ended on a Hail Mary being intercepted. The offense moved the ball most of the game, but didn’t finish.

“It’s just disappointing to play as well as we played all day. Coach (Zimmer) said it best, we didn’t play our best football in the last seven minutes, so you’ve got to play for four quarters and that’s what we’re searching for,” offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak.

The Vikings had 22 first downs last week, and had the ball for more than 28 minutes. That allowed them to get Cook the ball 24 times for 199 total yards.

Jefferson had a breakout game in his first start as an outside receiver, making seven catches for 175 yards, including a 71-yard touchdown that gave the Vikings a 24-12 lead in the third quarter. Jefferson had six of those catches for 104 yards in the first half, making fans remember Randy Moss in his rookie year.

The Vikings may have found their No. 2 receiver to Adam Thielen. Now it’s just a matter of repeating it.

“He was just a consistent contributor on Sunday, and it was just great to see his talent,” Cousins said. “The dynamic that he brought to our offense, and it certainly wasn’t too big for him.”

Jefferson gives the Vikings another weapon, but make no mistake, the offense goes through Cook. He signed a five-year, #63 million extension with about $28 million guaranteed before facing the Packers. Then, they didn’t have the ball enough to get it to him to make plays.

In Week 1, he had two touchdowns but had just 12 carries for 50 yards. The Vikings had the ball for 18 minutes, 44 seconds. Week 2, 14 carries for 63 yards, possessing the ball for 21 minutes, 35 seconds. They ran 47 offensive plays against the Colts, 49 against the Packers.

Last Sunday, they ran 68 offensive plays and had the ball for more than 28 minutes. That led to 22 carries for Cook, and a career-high 181 yards. It’s what the Vikings want to do, run the ball and play physical at the line of scrimmage.

“I just kind of expect him to have a great game every week. Whether we hand him a pitch or a screen or whatever it may be, when the ball is in his hands good things happen,” Cousins said.

Cook should get the ball plenty on Sunday. The Texans are the sixth-worst rushing defense in the NFL, allowing 5.2 yards per carry.

“It’s more touches for Dalvin, somehow and some way, so we’ll keep battling and try to get that done,” Kubiak said.

Both the Texans and Vikings enter Sunday’s game 0-3. The loser is presented the reality that a post-season is all but impossible.

“I’ve never been 0-3, but I’ve been on teams where you’re fighting for a playoff opportunity and I’ve been on teams where you’re finishing 3-13 or 4-12. In both situations, you play with desperation because it’s your job and it’s your livelihood and ultimately what you put on tape is a reflection of how you are at your job. I think everybody feels that desperation, it’s part of what makes the NFL such a great game and such a great product,” Cousins said.