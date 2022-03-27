NCAA Women's Final Four in Minneapolis: Floor installed at Target Center

The tipoff for the NCAA Women's Final Four in Minneapolis is quickly approaching.

On Sunday, crews installed the floor that will be used for the tournament that starts next Friday, with the championship game following on Sunday night.

Fans in Minnesota will have the chance to see a hometown hero in former Hopkins star Paige Bueckers who is back on the court for the two-seed University of Connecticut. UCONN is set to play one-seed NC State for a trip to the Final Four on Monday.