Moorhead star QB Jett Feeney commits to Gophers football: Behind the scenes

The Brief Moorhead QB Jett Feeney committed to P.J. Fleck and the Gophers on March 5, but kept it quiet until after his Spuds' friends and teammates won a state hockey championship. Feeney made his decision official Monday on social media, joining teammates David Mack and Taye Rich to play for the Gophers. Feeney led Moorhead to the Prep Bowl as a junior, throwing for more than 2,200 yards and 27 touchdowns.



It’s been quite a stretch for the athletic programs at Moorhead High School.

Going back to last November, the Spuds went to-toe-toe with Edina in the Prep Bowl, eventually losing to the Hornets 42-35. Fast forward to Saturday night, and the Spuds beat Minnetonka 2-1 in overtime to win the Class AA Boys State Hockey title for the second straight season.

Friday night, Moorhead beat Edina 3-1 in the semifinals at Grand Casino Arena, and it’s a safe bet that many of those players met on the football field back in November. On Monday, Moorhead quarterback Jett Feeney announced his verbal commitment to P.J. Fleck and the Gophers’ football program. He’s one of three spuds committed in the same class, joining wide receiver David Mack, and Taye Rich.

Monday on the Afternoon Shift, Moorhead Athletic Director Dean Haugo took us behind the scenes of Feeney’s commitment.

Feeney keeps Gophers commitment quiet until after hockey title

What we know:

Haugo revealed Feeney was on a visit to the University of Minnesota last Thursday, hours before Moorhead was facing Lakeville South in the Class AA quarterfinals. Feeney gave Fleck his verbal commitment on the visit, but in agreement with his father and Haugo, they kept the news quiet until after the hockey team’s run ended with a state championship.

Feeney finished his meetings with Fleck and the team, and raced over to Grand Casino Arena in time to watch the Spuds beat the Cougars 4-1.

"He didn’t tell anybody, and I think the reason is Jett wanted Thursday, Friday and Saturday to be about the hockey team. He did not want it to be about Jett committing to the University of Minnesota. That should tell anybody who is wondering about Jett and what Jett is all about who the heck he is," Haugo said. "He went straight from the commitment to support his hockey buddies. That tells every Gopher fan what they’re getting in Jett Feeney. When he’s on the field, our team is pretty stinkin’ good."

What we don't know:

Feeney is being recruited to play quarterback for the Gophers, but when he'll make an impact in a playing role is unclear.

3 Spuds committed to Gophers

Why you should care:

Feeney became the third member of Moorhead’s 2027 class to commit to the Gophers and Fleck. He’ll join wide receiver David Mack, considered one of the best in the state, and Taye Rich.

Feeney has been Moorhead’s starting quarterback since his freshman season. Last year, Feeney threw for 2,221 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions on 171 completions in seven games this past season. He added 241 yards and five TDs on 36 rushing attempts.