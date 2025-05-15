MN Timberwolves in Western Conference Finals: When do they play?

The Brief The Wolves will play the winner of the Thunder-Nuggets series in the Western Conference Finals. The series could begin as soon as Sunday, depending on who wins Thursday night in Denver. No matter who they play, Games 3, 4, and 6 will be played in Minnesota.



The Minnesota Timberwolves are headed to the Western Conference Finals after taking down the Warriors in Game 5 at the Target Center.

While we don't yet know who the Wolves will play, we do have an idea about the schedule of games.

Western Conference Finals schedule

What we know:

There are two scenarios for the conference finals, depending on what happens in Game 6 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.

Scenario 1: Thunder win

If the Thunder were to win Game 6, they would clinch the series over the Nuggets. That would mean the Western Conference Finals would tip off on May 18:

Game 1: Sunday, May 18

Game 2: Tuesday, May 20

Game 3: Saturday, May 24 (at Target Center)

Game 4: Monday, May 26 (at Target Center)

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 28

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 30 (at Target Center)

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, June 1

Scenario 2: Nuggets win and force Game 7

If the Nuggets were to win Thursday night and force a Game 7 in the series, that would push Game 1 of the conference finals back to May 20 and eliminate the gap between Games 2 and 3.

Game 1: Tuesday, May 20

Game 2: Thursday, May 22

Game 3: Saturday, May 24 (at Target Center)

Game 4: Monday, May 26 (at Target Center)

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 28

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 30 (at Target Center)

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, June 1

Each game will be shown on either ESPN or ABC, depending on the day. The game times aren't yet posted, but conference finals games typically tip off at 7 p.m. CT.

Eastern Conference Finals schedule

The other side:

The Eastern Conference Finals are slated to start next Wednesday, even though the Boston Celtics were able to force a Game 6 against the New York Knicks.

The Indiana Pacers will face the winner of the Knicks/Celtics series.

Game 1: Wednesday, May 21 at 7 p.m. CT (TNT)

Game 2: Friday, May 23 at 7 p.m. CT (TNT)

Game 3: Sunday, May 25 at 7 p.m. CT (TNT)

Game 4: Tuesday, May 27 at 7 p.m. CT (TNT)

Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday, May 29 at 7 p.m. CT (TNT)

Game 6 (if necessary): Saturday, May 31 at 7 p.m. CT (TNT)

Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, June 2 at 7 p.m. CT (TNT)

NBA Finals

What's next:

Regardless of the results of the conference finals series, the NBA Finals are scheduled to run from June 5 to as late as June 22.

If the Wolves were to win the Western Conference Finals, they would be the lower-seeded team no matter who comes out of the East, meaning Games 3, 4, and 6 would be played at the Target Center.

Game 1: Thursday, June 5

Game 2: Sunday, June 8

Game 3: Wednesday, June 11

Game 4: Friday, June 13

Game 5 (if necessary): Monday, June 16

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, June 19

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, June 22

Each game will be shown on ABC.