Timberwolves eliminate Warriors in 5, advance to Western Conference Finals

article

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors 121-110 Wednesday night at Target Center to close out the series 4-1, and advance to the Western Conference Finals for the second straight season. The Timberwolves closed out a playoff series on their home court for the first time in 21 years. Julius Randle had 29 points, eight rebounds and five assists.



The Minnesota Timberwolves are headed back to the Western Conference Finals for the second straight year, and closed out a playoff series on their home court for the first time in 21 years Wednesday night.

The Timberwolves knocked off the Golden State Warriors 121-110 in Game 5 at Target Center to close out the best-of-seven series 4-1. They won four straight games, with Warriors’ star Steph Curry out due to a hamstring injury suffered in Game 1.

The Timberwolves will face either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Denver Nuggets for the right to play for the NBA title. The Thunder leads that series 3-2 as Game 6 is in Denver Thursday night.

Julius Randle stars in Game 5

Why you should care:

Julius Randle had 31 points to lead the Timberwolves to a Game 4 win. Wednesday night, Randle had 29 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Randle hit a deep 3-pointer late in the first half, and cameras showed Curry shaking his head after.

Mike Conley Jr. was a spark with 16 points, on 4-of-6 shooting from the perimeter, adding six rebounds and eight assists. Anthony Edwards did a little bit of everything, with 22 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds. Rudy Gobert had 17 points and eight rebounds, and Jaden McDaniels had 14 points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists.

The Timberwolves shot 63 percent from the field and forced 17 Warriors’ turnovers to offset 20 of their own.

Wolves hold off Warriors’ fourth quarter rally

By the numbers:

The Timberwolves led 62-47 at half and 93-72 after three before the Warriors made their final charge. They cut a 21-point deficit to nine in the fourth quarter before the Timberwolves quickly got it back to 14 and pulled away.

What's next

Timeline:

The Timberwolves await the winner of the Nuggets and Thunder. Last year, Minnesota got to the Western Conference Finals before falling to the Dallas Mavericks.