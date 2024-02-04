Minnesotan Dakotah Lindwurm headed to Olympics in Paris

A Minnesotan has punched her ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics at the Marathon Team Trials in Orlando this weekend.

Dakotah Lindwurm, 28, came in third in the race on Saturday with a time of 2 hours, 25 minutes and 31 seconds, earning a spot on the Olympic team.

Dakotah Lindwurm celebrates after placing third during the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Marathon on February 03, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Lindwurm is a native of St. Francis, competing in cross country and track and field in high school. She was even a goaltender on the hockey team. Lindwurm went on to Northern State University in South Dakota where she walked onto the cross-country team. After college, she started running with Minnesota Distance Elite and won Grandma's Marathon in 2022.

The 2024 Paris Olympics kick off on July 26.