Minnesota Wild to introduce new coach John Hynes

The Minnesota Wild will introduce new head coach John Hynes during a press conference Tuesday morning after firing head coach Dean Evason following seven straight losses. Watch it live in the player above at 9 a.m.

The Wild on Monday fired Evason and assistant Bob Woods, and quickly named Evason's replacement as Hynes.

Hynes, 48, has spent the past three years as the head coach of the Nashville Predators. He coached the New Jersey Devils before that.

The new coach won't have much time to prepare for his first game, with the Wild hosting St. Louis Tuesday night at the Xcel Energy Center.