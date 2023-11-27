Minnesota Wild fire coach Dean Evason after 4-plus seasons, 5-10-4 start

The Minnesota Wild announced Monday they have fired head coach Dean Evason and assistant Bob Woods after seven straight losses.

Evason was in his fifth season with the Wild and had a record of 147-77-27.

In a statement, Wild General Manager Bill Guerin wrote: "Dean did an excellent job during his tenure with the Minnesota Wild, especially as Head Coach of our team. I am very thankful for his hard work and dedication to our organization."

Guerin adds: "I would also like to thank Bob for his hard work during his time as an Assistant Coach with the Wild. I wish Dean, Bob and their families all the best in the future."

The team has not yet announced who will take over for Evason.

The Wild made the playoffs three straight years under Evason, but never got past the first round. This year, the team is off to a dreadful start at 5-10-4 through 19 games and just 14 points, the second-worst in the Central Division and third-worst in the Western Conference.

According to multiple reports, the Wild will replace Evason with John Hynes, who had been the head coach of the Nashville Predators for the past four seasons. Hynes won 234 games with the Predators, but he was fired back in May after they failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The team has not yet confirmed the move.