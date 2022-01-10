Minnesota Vikings fire both head coach Mike Zimmer, GM Rick Spielman

It’s been the elephant in the room since the Minnesota Vikings were eliminated from the NFC Playoffs, and it became official on Monday: The team has parted ways with both Mike Zimmer as head coach, and Rick Spielman as general manager.

Fox 9 has confirmed that Zimmer is out after eight seasons in Minnesota, and Spielman is also out as the head of the front office. Spielman had been with the Vikings since 2006, taking over as GM in 2012.

Head coach Mike Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings, left, and general manager Rick Spielman talks before the start of a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. ((Photo by David Berding/Getty Images))

The Vikings beat the Chicago Bears 31-17 on Sunday in the regular season finale at U.S. Bank Stadium, in what felt like Zimmer’s last game with Minnesota. The Vikings finished 8-9, missing the NFC Playoffs for the second straight season. Zimmer took his time leaving the field, stopped to take a picture with his son, co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer and waved to fans as he left the field.

Zimmer held a team meeting Saturday night and had a message for his players: Thank you.

"I appreciate the way that this team goes about their business. The way they work, the way they represent the team, the way they represent the organization, the way they come out to practice every single day, the way they go in the weight room and into meetings," Zimmer said. "We don't have a lot of guys who are just cashing checks. They're trying to get better each and every day."

Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf released a statement Monday morning.

"This morning we met with Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer to notify them we will be moving in a different direction at the general manager and head coach positions in 2022. We appreciate Rick and Mike’s commitment to the team’s on-field success, their passion for making a positive impact in our community and their dedication to players, coaches and staff. While these decisions are not easy, we believe it is time for new leadership to elevate our team so we can consistently contend for championships. We wish both Rick and Mike and their families only the best.

"Our comprehensive search for a new general manager and head coach will begin immediately and will be led internally. We are determined to have sustained success and bring Vikings fans the Super Bowl championships they expect and deserve," the statement reads.

Zimmer won 74 games with the Vikings over eight seasons, including a 72-56-1 regular season mark and NFC North titles in 2015 and 2017. His first playoff win was the "Minneapolis Miracle." His second came at New Orleans after Kirk Cousins hit Kyle Rudolph for a touchdown in overtime.

But the Vikings were also .500 or worse in four of those seasons, and missed the playoffs five times. That includes three of the last four seasons, something that doesn’t sit well with ownership. The defense ranked No. 29 in the NFL this season, with the rushing defense among the worst in the league. The scoring defense was 24th in the NFL, not good enough for Zimmer or the Vikings’ standards.

Spielman started with the Vikings in 2006 as the team's vice president of player personnel. He took over as general manager in 2012. Spielman made the move to sign Kirk Cousins as the next franchise quarterback, and with Cousins, the Vikings have won one playoff game and missed the postseason three out of four seasons. Cousins is currently under contract to make $45 million against the team's salary cap in 2022.

Zimmer leaves the Vikings as the third-winningest coach in franchise history. Spielman and Zimmer each signed three-year extensions with the Vikings before the 2020 season, after the team went 10-6 in 2019, made the NFC Playoffs and beat the Saints.

The Vikings' ownership group now begins its search for the next head coach, and a return to relevance in the NFC North and the playoffs.