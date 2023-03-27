Minnesota Vikings hosting NFL Draft party April 27 at U.S. Bank Stadium

article

We are exactly one month away from the NFL Draft, and the Minnesota Vikings on Monday announced their draft party plans for the first round.

The Vikings are hosting their annual NFL Draft Party on Thursday, April 27, at U.S. Bank Stadium. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the first round starting at 7 p.m. Live draft coverage from NFL Network will be shown on the video boards, and fans will have several activities to take part in throughout the night.

As part of the Miller Lite Fan Experience, the Vikings will have a player photo station, locker room tours, blackjack from Mystic Lake Casino, appearances and autograph opportunities from Vikings’ players and legends and performances from the Vikings’ cheerleaders and SKOL Line.

Featured article

KFAN Radio will broadcast live from the event, with insight and analysis from play-by-play voice Paul Allen, color commentator Pete Bercich, Paul Charchian and Ben Leber. The Vikings Foundation will also host a garage sale with limited memorabilia available for purchase.

General admission for the Vikings Draft Party is $15, while season ticket members can buy discounted tickets for $10 starting Monday. General public ticket sales start Wednesday, March 29.

The Vikings currently have the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft. Last year, the Vikings traded down in the first round of the NFL Draft to acquire Georgia safety Lewis Cine with the No. 31 overall pick.