Minnesota Vikings 2026 free agents: Who stays, who goes?

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings have 18 free agents this offseason that can either return, or sign with other teams. Fullback C.J. Ham made it pretty clear after the regular season finale he's retiring after nine seasons in Minnesota. Other key names include Eric Wilson, Ryan Wright, Andrew DePaola, Jalen Nailor, Ivan Pace Jr. and Jalen Redmond.



The Minnesota Vikings are spectators as the NFL Playoffs held the divisional round this past weekend.

Now four teams remain, with the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots facing off next Sunday for the AFC title. In the NFC, it’s the Seattle Seahawks and the L.A. Rams.

Vikings 2026 free agents: Who's back, who's out?

What we know:

Back home, the Vikings are in offseason mode, and have 18 players who are now free agents. Here is a look at some of the bigger names in that group, and if they’ll be in Vikings’ purple when the 2026 season starts.

C.J. Ham - Out

If the regular season finale is any indication, Duluth native and fullback C.J. Ham has played his last NFL down. He scored a touchdown against the Packers, then got a game ball in the locker room after the game. After nine NFL seasons and two trips to the Pro Bowl, it appears Ham is headed to retirement and focused on being a full-time Dad.

Eric Wilson - Back?

Eric Wilson signed with the Vikings as a depth piece before the season, then ended up being one of the more consistent players on the defense. He played in every game, starting 16, and finished with 115 tackles and 6.5 sacks. This season marked his first time since 2020 that he had more than 100 tackles. The Vikings will get more finality on which defensive players will return when they find out if Brian Flores is back as defensive coordinator.

Jeff Okudah - Out

Okudah signed a one-year deal with the Vikings for the 2025 season, then had a frustrating season marred by a concussion. He played in just six games, finishing with 14 tackles and one fumble recovery. It’s difficult to see a scenario where Okuduah is back next season.

Rondale Moore - Out

The Vikings brought in Rondale Moore to be a depth piece at wide receiver, and to have a dangerous option on kick and punt returns. His season lasted only one play, as Moore tore his left ACL on a punt return in a preseason game against the Houston Texans. He was coming back from a torn right ACL.

Ryan Wright - Back

Ryan Wright had arguably the best season of his career in Year 4 as the Vikings’ punter. He had the longest punt of his career, 77 yards, against Cleveland in London. He averaged 49 yards per punt, and on 65 punts this season, had only three touchbacks. Wright also had 25 of his 65 punts, or 38.5%, downed at the 20-yard-line or inside. It’s in the Vikings’ best interest to bring him back.

Andrew DePaola - Back

The long-snapper job is probably the loneliest in the NFL, but Andrew DePaola has made the most of it in his time with the Vikings. He just finished his sixth season in Minesota, and earned All-Pro honors for the fourth straight year. He’s a captain, and a popular guy in the locker room. He’s probably back for 2026.

Carson Wentz - Out

The Vikings’ back-up quarterback situation was a bit of a mess this season. Carson Wentz made five starts while J.J. McCarthy dealt with an ankle injury, and went 2-3 while throwing for 1,216 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions. He got sacked 19 times, hit multiple others and had his season ended due to left shoulder surgery. The Vikings plan to bring in a veteran to compete with McCarthy this offseason, but Wentz is likely not the candidate.

Ty Chandler - Out

Ty Chandler just finished his fourth season with the Vikings, but his NFL career has been marred by injuries. He’s made just four starts in 40 games, and played in just three this season. The former 2022 fifth round pick might be headed elsewhere.

Jalen Nailor - Back

The Vikings might have a decision to make at wide receiver, and Jalen Nailor might help make it for them. Nailor made eight starts and played in all 17 games, finishing with 29 catches for 444 yards and four touchdowns, and had the first multi-touchdown game of his career at Dallas.

The Vikings may cut ties with Jordan Addison after his third offseason arrest, paving the way for Nailor’s return.

Ivan Pace Jr. - Back

The Vikings signed Ivan Pace Jr. in 2022 as an undrafted college free agent. He started six games and played in 17, finishing with 62 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. By his own standards, Pace took a step back this season after a promising start. It will be interesting to see what decision the Vikings make on Pace.

Jalen Redmond - Back

Jalen Redmond is on his way to a big paycheck, whether it’s with the Vikings or elsewhere. In his second NFL season, he had 62 tackles and six sacks, as well as five passes defended, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He also had 12 tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits. The Vikings should find a way to bring him back.

NFL Scouting Combine

What's next:

The Vikings will have GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O'Connell, among others, at the NFL Scouting Combine next month at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Vikings currently have eight overall selections in the NFL Draft, including the No. 18 pick in the first round after a 9-8 season.