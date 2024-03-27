Expand / Collapse search

Baseball is back: Previewing Minnesota Twins Opening Day in Kansas City

Updated  March 27, 2024 5:14pm CDT
The Minnesota Twins open the 2024 season with a three-game series at Kansas City, and Joe Ryan sat down with starting pitcher Joe Ryan Wednesday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Ready or not, baseball season is officially here.

The Minnesota Twins have left Spring Training in Fort Myers, Fla., and open the 2024 Major League Baseball season with a three-game series at the Kansas City Royals, starting Thursday. The team held a workout at Kaufmann Stadium on Wednesday ahead of Opening Day.

Pablo Lopez will get the Opening Day start as the Twins are coming off their third American League Central Division title in five seasons, winning their first playoff game in 19 tries and their first playoff series in 21 years. To get us ready for Opening Day, FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich has complete coverage from Kansas City.

While the Twins worked out Wednesday, he sat down with Joe Ryan, Saturday's starter, catcher Ryan Jeffers and relief pitcher Brock Stewart to talk about the 2024 season. He also sat down with WCCO Radio's Henry Lake to talk about Opening Day and the Twins' keys to defending a division title.

Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers talks Opening Day and the 2024 season with FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich.

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Brock Stewart talks Opening Day and the 2024 season with FOX 9's Jim Rich from Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.

Wednesday from Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, WCCO Radio's Henry Lake and FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich preview Opening Day and the Minnesota Twins 2024 season.

The Twins return to Target Field for the 2024 home opener on Thursday, April 4. 