Baseball is back: Previewing Minnesota Twins Opening Day in Kansas City

Ready or not, baseball season is officially here.

The Minnesota Twins have left Spring Training in Fort Myers, Fla., and open the 2024 Major League Baseball season with a three-game series at the Kansas City Royals, starting Thursday. The team held a workout at Kaufmann Stadium on Wednesday ahead of Opening Day.

Pablo Lopez will get the Opening Day start as the Twins are coming off their third American League Central Division title in five seasons, winning their first playoff game in 19 tries and their first playoff series in 21 years. To get us ready for Opening Day, FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich has complete coverage from Kansas City.

While the Twins worked out Wednesday, he sat down with Joe Ryan, Saturday's starter, catcher Ryan Jeffers and relief pitcher Brock Stewart to talk about the 2024 season. He also sat down with WCCO Radio's Henry Lake to talk about Opening Day and the Twins' keys to defending a division title.

The Twins return to Target Field for the 2024 home opener on Thursday, April 4.