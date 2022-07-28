Minnesota Twins hosting 20 games this August, most in one month since 1977

The Twins will host 20 games in August; this is the most games Minnesota has hosted in a single month since 1977.

Along with hosting the games, but they will also be holding 11 theme nights and multiple special events in this exciting month of August.

The theme nights include a St. Olaf College Night, Minnesota Timberwolves night, Marvel Super Heroes Night, and more.

The Twins will also be holding the Special Event days that include a Cole Swindell Postgame Concert, Friday Night Fireworks, Twins Hall of Fame weekend, and much more.

If you’re looking for some free swag, the Twins will also be hosting giveaways on select game days. These include a T-shirt Tuesday, a Back to School Backpack, a collectible pin, and much more fun items.

There is one more piece of exciting news, for the remaining 32 home games, the Twins are starting something new that is called "Ballpark Access" tickets. The Ballpark Access tickets give fans the ability to watch the game from any of Target Field’s wide variety of outdoor and indoor social spaces. These spaces are practically in every part of the ballpark, from behind home plate to center field. These tickets start as low as 9 dollars.

If you are interested in buying tickets for any of these games that are coming up, here is the link: twinsbaseball.com