Minnesota Twins host first full-squad Spring Training workout Monday

Minnesota Twins’ pitchers and catchers reported to Spring Training in Fort Myers, Fla. on Thursday.

Monday morning, the Twins hold their first full-squad workout, and before that, new manager Derek Shelton will have his first meeting with the entire team. FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich is in Florida, and sat down with Shelton for FOX 9 Sports Now Sunday night.

Derek Shelton takes over

What we know:

It’s been an offseason of change for the Twins. They named Shelton their new manager last November, replacing Rocco Baldelli after seven seasons. The Twins went 70-92 in 2025, and it was time for a change.

Shelton was the bench coach for Paul Molitor in 2018, and Baldelli in 2019. He spent five-plus seasons as the manager for the Pittsburgh Pirates, and is now back in the big chair in Minnesota.

"When it really resonated was the day I put the pants on. As soon as you put the uniform on, that’s when it feels real," Shelton said.

Spring Training

Why you should care:

This year marks Shelton’s first Spring Training with the Twins as the manager, but he’s already met with several players individually as they report.

He’ll address the team Monday before their first full workout. Their goal is a return to the American League Playoffs after missing out on the postseason four of the past five years.

"You start out with sincerity, how honored you are to be in a room with this group of people. Start to talk about the ideals and the goals and the standards that we think we should set forward with for the 2026 season," Shelton said.

The Twins have Pablo Lopez and Joe Ryan back to anchor the rotation. Byron Buxton and Royce Lewis are among the top position players back, and they signed Josh Bell in free agency to take over at first base.

Twins Spring Training on FOX 9

How you can watch:

Before committing to Twins.TV for the 2026 season, you can watch nine Spring Training games on FOX 9 and FOX 9+, Here is a list of games that will be aired:

Feb. 25: 12:05 p.m. vs. Boston Red Sox, airing on FOX 9+

Feb. 27: 12:05 p.m. vs. NY Yankees, airing on FOX 9+

Mar. 4: 12:05 p.m. Puerto Rico WBC, airing on FOX 9+

Mar. 12: 12:05 p.m. vs. Boston Red Sox, airing on FOX 9+

Mar. 14: 12:05 p.m. vs. Tampa Bay Rays, airing on FOX 9

Mar. 16: 12:05 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, airing on FOX 9+

Mar. 19: 12:05 p.m. vs. Philadelphia Phillies (Spring Breakout), airing on FOX 9+

Mar. 20: 12:05 p.m. vs. Toronto Blue Jays, airing on FOX 9

Mar. 24: 12:05 p.m. vs. Boston Red Sox, airing on FOX 9+

What's next:

Stay with FOX 9 for more coverage from Spring Training in Fort Myers, Fla.