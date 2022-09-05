Minnesota Town Ball: Class B, C title champions crowned

After another fantastic season, Minnesota Baseball is crowning new champions this weekend.

On Sunday, it took 12 innings, but the Rochester Royals were able to pull out a victory against the Champlin Park LoGators by capitalizing on a pair of late-game mistakes by the LoGators in the Class B championship game.

Rochester held a narrow 2-1 lead into the ninth inning until Champlin Park's Jeff Heuer hit a single that put pinch runner Aaron Urlaub across the plate, tying the game in the top of the inning.

Both teams remained scoreless through the next two innings before Champlin Park scored in the top of the 12th to take a 3-2 lead. But fortunes quickly changed in the bottom of the 12th, as the Royals loaded the bases with nobody out.

In heartbreaking fashion for the LoGators, a grounder by the Royals turned into a score when Champlin Park threw a high ball to home, that got past the catcher and ended up at the backstop.

The third base runner crossed the plate and the second base runner also scored, as the recovery throw back to home also was errant.

The two errors put the Rochester Royals on top, 4-3, for the Minnesota Baseball Association Class B title.

Class C Championship

That wasn't the only championship during the Labor Day Weekend.

On Sunday the Class C Championship game took place, with the Buckman Billygoats losing to the Nisswa Lightning by a score of 12-3. The game took place at Bell Field in Faribault.