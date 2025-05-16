Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals: How to watch

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves will face either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. Game 1 is set for Tuesday night, May 20, at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Games 3 and 4 will be at Target Center. The Timberwolves are in the Western Conference Finals for the second straight season.



The Minnesota Timberwolves don’t know who they’re playing yet in the Western Conference Finals, but they have a schedule for the best-of-seven series.

The Timberwolves will face the winner of Sunday’s Game 7 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets, in Oklahoma City. That game is set for 2:30 p.m. on ABC.

How can I watch Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals?

What we know:

The Timberwolves will travel to either Denver or Oklahoma City for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday, May 20. It’ll be a 7:30 p.m. tip-off on ESPN.

What about the rest of the series?

Why you should care:

Here’s how the rest of the schedule shakes out for the Western Conference Finals:

Game 2 – Thursday, May 22 at Oklahoma City/Denver (7:30 p.m. on ESPN)

Game 3 – Saturday, May 24 at Target Center (7:30 p.m. on ABC)

Game 4 – Monday, May 26 at Target Center (7:30 p.m. on ESPN)

Game 5 – If necessary, Wednesday, May 28 at Oklahoma City/Denver (7:30 p.m. on ESPN)

Game 6 – If necessary, Friday, May 30 at Target Center (7:30 p.m. on ESPN)

Game 7 – If necessary, Sunday, May 1 at Oklahoma City/Denver (7:30 p.m. on ESPN)

What’s at stake

Dig deeper:

The winner of the Western Conference Finals advances to the NBA Finals. The Timberwolves are in the Western Conference Finals for the second straight year, but have never been to the NBA Finals. Last year, they were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks.

In the Eastern Conference, the Indiana Pacers will face either the New York Knicks or Boston Celtics.

The Timberwolves went 4-0 against the Nuggets this season. They went 2-2 against the Thunder, which had just 14 regular season losses and is the No. 1 seed in the West.