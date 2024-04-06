Expand / Collapse search
Former Minnesota Lynx star Seimone Augustus to be inducted into Hall of Fame

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  April 6, 2024 5:27pm CDT
Seimone Augustus. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

(FOX 9) - Minnesota Lynx Legend, Seimone Augustus, is set to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. 

The Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame announced its 2024 inductees Saturday. Augustus, a four-time WNBA champion, is the second Lynx player in history to be inducted in their first year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame, coming after Lindsay Whalen who was selected in 2022. 

Augustus is the fourth Lynx player to be inducted, following Whalen, Katie Smith and Teresa Edwards. Augustus played for the Lynx for the majority of her WNBA career, and played for the Los Angeles Sparks for one season in 2020 before retiring. 

Augustus is also a three-time Olympic gold medalist, and led the Lynx to four WNBA championships, winning the Finals MVP in 2011. 

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony will take place on Aug. 17 in Massachusetts. 