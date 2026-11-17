The Brief Minnesota native Greg Swan was in Austin, Texas, stranded on a tarmac when the FAA's nationwide ground stop went into effect. Swan's flight the next day got canceled. He used Muse to find a U-Haul truck. A little more than $1,100, 21 hours and 1,200 miles later, Swan was home in Minneapolis.



Minnesota native Greg Swan had quite the journey getting home from Texas while flights were at a standstill during last Friday’s nationwide ground stop.

He shared that story Tuesday on FOX 9’s All Day, and on his own Substack.

The journey from Texas

The backstory:

Swan was in Austin, Texas at the Ragan’s Future of Communications conference. He was on a plane on the tarmac ready to come home when the FAA’s nationwide ground stop changed his plans, as well as millions of others.

While stuck on the plane, Swan immediately booked a hotel room to have a place to stay, not knowing how long the situation would last.

The next morning, his re-booked flight got canceled. His wife was ready to start her new job this week, so Swan had to get home to help get their kids to school.

Trains weren’t an option, no buses were available and rental cars were gone. Swan went to Meta’s AI assistant, Muse, to get his answer. It told him U-Haul trucks were available to rent a few miles from his hotel.

By the numbers:

He got a 10-foot truck, and some bungee cords to keep his luggage still in the trailer. He said 21 hours, 1,200 miles and six states later, he was home.

Swan said it cost him about $800 before fees to rent the truck, about $350 in gas, and he got refunded for his flight.