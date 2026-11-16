The Brief The Minnesota Gophers dropped to 5-5 on the season and 3-4 in Big Ten play after Saturday's 42-14 loss at Penn State. The Gophers trailed 28-0 at half and had just 60 yards of offense. After the game, head coach P.J. Fleck fired Greg Harbaugh as offensive coordinator. Minnesota hosts Northwestern on Saturday for its final home game of the season.



The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers football team dropped to 5-5 on the season and 3-4 in Big Ten play after Saturday night’s 42-14 loss at Penn State.

Less than 24 hours later, head coach P.J. Fleck fired Greg Harbaugh afEter three-plus seasons as the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Fleck explained the decision at his Monday news conference.

‘There is still a lot of season left’

The backstory:

The Gophers managed just 60 yards of total offense against the Nittany Lions in the first half on the way to being down 28-0. They didn’t find the end zone, scoring a pair of touchdowns that didn’t impact the game’s outcome, until they were down 35-0.

Drake Lindsey has regressed in his second full season as the starting quarterback, and Minnesota is last in the Big Ten in rushing, averaging 92.8 yards per game and 3.2 yards per carry. The Gophers have scored 20-plus points in only three of their seven Big Ten games. Something had to change.

"It’s more of a feel. There’s still a lot of season left. I know there’s not that many days left, but there’s still a lot of things to play for. You want it to get better now, coach Harbaugh is an amazing coach, one of the smarter coaches I’ve ever been around," Fleck said. "We’ve been together nine years, four years with him being a coordinator of our offense. We’ve won a lot of games with him being our offensive coordinator. He handled it as a true pro, he’s going to great things from here."

Fleck said he does have a plan for who will be interim offensive coordinator and who will call plays. He declined to make that information public.

Numbers don't lie

By the numbers:

The Gophers are No. 133 in the nation in total offense (299.4 yards per game). They’re No. 135 in rushing offense, No. 92 in passing offense, and the Gophers’ 23.6 points per game is No. 98 nationally.

Fleck said it’s not on one person. But the Gophers have struggled to find the end zone since Harbaugh took over the offense in 2023.

"When you do let somebody go, that’s a really difficult decision but that’s not that person’s fault. It’s not the only blame is on that person. Everyone shares in the responsibility of a coach getting fired – players, coaches, me, staff – everybody," Fleck said. "When people let someone go, they say that’s the problem. That’s not just the problem, there’s other things that need to be directed towards solutions, and we’re all accountable and responsible for that. We’ve got to do a lot of things better."

Two games to get bowl eligibility

Why you should care:

The Gophers have two regular season games left, this Saturday hosting Northwestern, and Black Friday at Wisconsin, to get to six wins and guarantee a bowl game. The standards were higher at the start of the season, but Fleck has led the Gophers to six straight bowl games and a 7-0 mark overall in his nine-plus seasons.

What's next:

This Saturday marks the last home game for several seniors, and depending on how the last two weeks pan out, other changes could be coming.

Don’t plan on Fleck being one of them. His current contract calls for a buyout north of $20 million if he’s fired without cause.