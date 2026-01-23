Minnesota Frost vs. New York Sirens: How to watch, stream

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM CST, West Marshall County, Lake Of The Woods County, Clay County, West Becker County, East Polk County, Mahnomen County, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Norman County, Hubbard County, North Beltrami County, Red Lake County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, East Becker County, West Polk County, South Clearwater County, South Beltrami County, Roseau County
4
Extreme Cold Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Steele County, Goodhue County, Watonwan County, Blue Earth County, Stevens County, Chisago County, Yellow Medicine County, Anoka County, Todd County, Swift County, Ramsey County, Pope County, Stearns County, Wright County, Faribault County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, McLeod County, Douglas County, Isanti County, Dakota County, Sibley County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Benton County, Sherburne County, Lac Qui Parle County, Kanabec County, Waseca County, Freeborn County, Brown County, Le Sueur County, Hennepin County, Martin County, Washington County, Rice County, Kandiyohi County, Redwood County, Scott County, Renville County, Wabasha County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Winona County, Mower County, Fillmore County, Dodge County, Pierce County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Eau Claire County, Polk County, Buffalo County
Extreme Cold Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, North Itasca County, South Itasca County, Crow Wing County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, North St. Louis County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, Southern Lake/North Shore, North Cass County, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, Washburn County, Burnett County, Douglas County
Extreme Cold Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County, Wilkin County, Wadena County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, West Otter Tail County

Minnesota Frost vs. New York Sirens: How to watch, stream

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  January 23, 2026 9:59am CST
Minnesota Frost
FOX 9

The Brief

    • The Minnesota Frost host the New York Sirens on Sunday, Jan. 25.
    • The puck drops at 2 p.m. CT.
    • You can watch the game on FOX 9+ and streaming on FOX LOCAL and in the player above.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Frost are home again to take on the New York Sirens on Sunday, Jan. 25, in a game you can watch on FOX 9+ and streaming on FOX LOCAL.

How to watch Minnesota vs. New York

  • Watch live: Minnesota Frost vs. New York Sirens
  • Puck drop: 2 p.m. CT
  • Where: Grand Casino Arena, St. Paul

How to watch FOX 9+

FOX 9+ is your ticket to local sports. It reaches nearly 2 million homes and can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803, and Over-The-Air channel 9.2. In addition, these games will be available on FOX 9+ on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.

How to watch Minnesota Frost on FOX LOCAL for free

FOX 9 is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 livestreaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.

Click here for instructions on how to download FOX LOCAL on your smart TV and your phone.

Note: Streaming of Minnesota Frost hockey games is restricted to the FOX 9 viewing area. See below if you're having trouble watching the game and you're in the viewing area.

Trouble watching the game? Check your location settings

Due to PWHL streaming rules, Minnesota Frost games are only available to viewers inside our designated viewing area (DMA). We use your device’s location to verify eligibility, and sometimes location settings or network issues can cause problems.

If you’re inside the viewing area but still getting a "stream not available in your location" message, try the following:

On Web Browsers (Desktop or Laptop):

  1. Allow Location Access – Make sure your browser is allowed to share your location with our site.
  2. Disable VPN or Proxy – Virtual Private Networks, proxies, or other tools can hide your true location. Turn them off and refresh the page.
  3. Check IP Accuracy – If your internet provider is routing traffic through another city, your IP address may appear outside the DMA. Restart your modem/router to refresh your connection.

On Mobile Apps (iOS & Android):

  1. Enable Location Services – Go to your device’s Settings and confirm that location permissions for our app are set to "While Using the App" or "Always."
  2. Disable VPN or Private Relay – On iOS, go to Settings > Apple ID > iCloud > Private Relay and turn it off. On Android, disable any active VPN.
  3. Switch to Mobile Data – If Wi-Fi is showing the wrong location, try using cellular data instead.

On Connected TVs (Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Smart TVs):

  1. Restart Your Device – Sometimes a reboot helps update location info.Check Your Internet Connection – If using Wi-Fi from a different market, location may be incorrect.
  2. Disable VPN or Network Tunneling – Connected TV devices using VPNs or tunneling services may not pass accurate location.
  3. If you’ve tried these steps and still cannot view the game, please contact our support team with your IP address, ZIP code, and the device you’re using so we can help. You can find your IP address by searching "what is my IP address" in the Google search bar
Minnesota FrostSports