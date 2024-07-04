Minnesota Aurora: How to watch Aurora’s playoff opener against Indy Eleven July 5

Minnesota Aurora FC hits the road to open the USL-W Playoffs and will face Indy Eleven in the Central Conference Semifinals Friday afternoon in Detroit.

You can stream the game live on fox9.com, and on the FOX Local app. Minnesota Aurora FC won the Heartland Division of the USL-W with a 10-0-2 record and earned a No. 1 seed for the playoffs. Aurora ended the regular season with a 14-0 win over RKC Third Coast. They finished with 61 regular season goals, and a goal differential of plus-55 in 12 games.

Friday’s tilt is a revenge game of sorts. Indy Eleven knocked Aurora out of the playoffs last year. Minnesota Aurora is now playing Indy Eleven for the third straight year in the playoffs. Two years ago, Aurora beat Indy Eleven to win the Central Conference title.

Minnesota Aurora FC has yet to lose a regular season match in franchise history, and they’re hoping the third year is the charm for their first USL-W championship. Friday’s winner advances to play the winner of Detroit City FC and River Light FC for a spot in the Final Four.