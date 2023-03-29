Minnesota Aurora home games on TV on FOX 9+ in 2023

Minnesota Aurora home games will be on TV this season! Minnesota Aurora FC and FOX 9+ have announced a partnership for the 2023 season that will make games available over the air and streaming online for all home broadcasts starting with the home opener May 24.

FOX 9+ is committed to local sports coverage and can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803, and Over-The-Air channel 9.2. In addition, these games will be streamed on FOX9.com , the FOX 9 YouTube page, and through FOX 9+ on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, Tubi, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

"This is a huge step for our team and fans. The commitment from a major local station to show our games is groundbreaking for our league and women’s soccer," said Andrea Yoch, president of Minnesota Aurora FC. "This access will help us continue to build the Aurora community."

"FOX 9+ is your ticket to local sports," Marian Davey, Senior Vice President and General Manager of KMSP and WFTC, added. "We are proud to further dedicate ourselves to the community by bringing the Minnesota Aurora’s passionate fans the coverage they deserve."

Minnesota Aurora is a pre-professional soccer team in the USL W League that plays at TCO Stadium in Eagan. In 2022, Aurora went undefeated in the regular season at 11-0-1 and made it to the Championship game where they lost to Tormenta SC.

The team is community owned with 3,080 community investors. The team was founded by a group of Twin Cities residents and serves as the country’s premier pre-professional league developing the next generation of women’s talent, both on and off the field.

Minnesota Aurora home broadcast schedule

Wednesday, May 24, 7 p.m. vs Rochester FC

Wednesday, May 31, 7 p.m. vs Sporting Racine

Wednesday, June 7, 7 p.m. vs Chicago Dutch Lions

Wednesday, June 14, 7 p.m. vs Green Bay Glory

Saturday, June 17, 7 p.m. vs Bavarian United

Saturday, July 1, 4 p.m. vs Chicago City SC

