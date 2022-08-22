Mark Rosen to host Vikings Gameday Live on FOX 9

We are excited to announce that Mark Rosen is joining FOX 9’s Vikings Gameday Live as guest host this season.

Rosen is a Minnesota sports broadcasting legend, with 50 years at WCCO-TV and contributions at KFAN radio. Rosen will join FOX 9’s Dawn Mitchell and analysts Ron Johnson, Ben Leber and Pete Bercich for this season's live broadcasts from U.S. Bank Stadium and TCO Studios.

"I'm thrilled I was asked to host Vikings Game Day Live, with the TV station providing far and away the best Purple coverage," Rosen said. "In particular, I'm really looking forward to being reunited with the likes of Dawn Mitchell, Pete Bercich, Ron Johnson and Ben Leber…all good friends and the most knowledgeable team in the business. I'm re-energized and excited to get started."

A 90-minute Vikings Gameday Live airs at 9:30 a.m. on Vikings home games, live from U.S. Bank Stadium. A one-hour shows airs at 10 a.m. ahead of road games. Vikings Gameday Live is followed by FOX NFL Sunday.

Mark Rosen

Watch Vikings preseason finale on FOX 9 and FOX9.com

The Vikings head to Denver on Saturday, Aug. 27 for their third and final preseason game. You can watch live on FOX 9 at 8 p.m. Saturday and stream on fox9.com (Minneapolis-St. Paul market only).

2022 Minnesota Vikings schedule

Week 1 (Sept. 11) - VIKINGS VS PACKERS (3:25 p.m., FOX 9)

Week 2 (Sept. 19) Vikings at Philadelphia (7:30 p.m., Monday Night Football)

Week 3 (Sept. 25) VIKINGS VS LIONS (Noon, FOX 9)

Week 4 (Oct. 2) Vikings at Saints (8:30 a.m., LONDON)

Week 5: (Oct. 9) VIKINGS VS BEARS (Noon, FOX 9)

Week 6: (Oct. 16) Vikings at Dolphins (Noon, FOX 9)

Week 7 – BYE

Week 8 (Oct. 30) VIKINGS VS CARDINALS (Noon, FOX 9)

Week 9 (Nov. 6) Vikings at Commanders (Noon, FOX 9)

Week 10 (Nov. 13) Vikings at Bills (Noon, FOX 9)

Week 11 (Nov. 20) VIKINGS VS COWBOYS (3:25 p.m.)

Week 12 (Nov. 24, Thanksgiving) VIKINGS VS PATRIOTS (7:20 p.m., Thursday Night Football)

Week 13 (Dec. 4) VIKINGS VS JETS (Noon)

Week 14 (Dec. 11) Vikings at Lions (Noon, FOX 9)

Week 15 (Dec. 17 or 18) VIKINGS VS COLTS (Time TBD)

Week 16 (Dec. 24, Christmas Eve) VIKINGS VS GIANTS (Noon, FOX 9)

Week 17 (Jan. 1, New Year’s Day) Vikings at Packers (3:25 p.m.)

Week 18 (Jan. 7 or 8) Vikings at Bears (Time TBD)