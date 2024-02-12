Marcus Morris 'leaning towards' signing with Timberwolves?

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves traded for Monte Morris last week to add scoring depth at guard before the deadline, and it looks like they’re not done adding to the roster.

Now, they’re looking to add depth via the buyout market as they make a push for a top-four seed in the Western Conference Playoffs. According to Patrick Beverley on the Pat Bev Podcast, forward Marcus Morris is leaning towards signing with the Timberwolves.

Beverley and Morris were teammates in Philadelphia. Both were traded ahead of the deadline last Thursday. Beverley played 58 games in Minnesota in the 2021-22 season.

Morris is in his 13th NBA season and has played in 37 games, with seven starts, with the Philadelphia 76ers this season. He’s currently averaging 6.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. He’s 6-8, 218 pounds and is shooting 40 percent from three-point range this season. Morris was moved from Philadelphia to Indiana, then eventually to the San Antonio Spurs, who bought out his contract. He’s now a free agent and can sign with any team.

Morris has played with the Clippers, Suns, Pistons, Celtics, Rockets, Knicks and 76ers. In 820 career games, Morris is averaging 12.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, and is a 37.7 percent three-point shooter.

The Timberwolves have three games in four nights this week, all on the road, before the NBA All-Star break. They’re at the L.A. Clippers Monday night and currently have the top spot in the Western Conference by a half game over the Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets.