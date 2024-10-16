Lynx forward Napheesa Collier named First Team All-WNBA

article

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier is having an MVP caliber season, and on Wednesday she was named First Team All-WNBA.

It’s the second straight season she earned first team honors. Shortly after the regular season, Collier was named the WNBA’s Defensive Player of the year.

Why it matters

Collier is the fourth player in Lynx franchise history to earn All-WNBA honors at least twice. The others are Maya Moore, Lindsay Whalen and Katie Smith. Collier averaged 20.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game in 34 starts this season.

She’s a four-time All-Star and was the Western Conference Player of the Month in August.

The Lynx finished the regular season 30-10 to earn the No. 2 seed in the WNBA Playoffs. They’re in the WNBA Finals after eliminating the Phoenix Mercury and Connecticut Sun.

What’s next

The Lynx host the New York Liberty in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals Wednesday night at Target Center. The best-of-five series is tied 1-1, and the Game 3 winner can clinch the WNBA title with a win Friday night.