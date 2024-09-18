Kevin O’Connell on Danielle Hunter’s return to Minnesota: ‘He’s a game-wrecker’

The Brief The Vikings and Texans are both 2-0 heading into Sunday's game at U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday marks the return of Danielle Hunter, Stefon Diggs and Kris Boyd to Minnesota Current Vikings Blake Cashman, Jonathan Greenard and Shaq Griffin played for the Texans



The Minnesota Vikings host the Houston Texans in a battle of 2-0 teams on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, and there will be a few reunions on both sides of the ball for both teams.

At least six players will be facing their former teams on Sunday. Most notably, Danielle Hunter is making his return to Minnesota after spending his first eight seasons with the Vikings. He became the fastest player in NFL history to collect at least 50 sacks in his first five seasons. He had a career-high 16.5 last year and has 1.5 sacks in two starts this year.

"If it wasn’t going to be here, I wanted him to find a great place to go play and continue what he did in 2023. I think he found a great home literally in his hometown," Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said. "It’s the same guy that’s an absolute game-wrecker. Danielle has to be a major focal point in our game plan."

Not to be forgotten are Stefon Diggs and Kris Boyd, who are also making their returns to Minnesota. Diggs spent five seasons with the Vikings and is most known for being on the receiving end of the "Minneapolis Miracle." He was traded to the Buffalo Bills in the deal that got the Vikings Justin Jefferson. The Bills traded Diggs to the Texans this offseason.

Reunions for 3 current Vikings

Sunday also marks a reunion for current Vikings Jonathan Greenard, Blake Cashman and Shaq Griffin. Greenard spent his first four seasons with the Texans and had 12.5 sacks last year. He has one this season. Cashman spent the last two seasons with the Texans before signing with the Vikings this offseason. He had 13 tackles, a sack and three pass break-ups Sunday against the 49ers.

Justin Jefferson on track to play Sunday

Jefferson, after suffering a quad bruise in the win over the 49ers, was a full participant in the Vikings’ Wednesday walkthrough. O’Connell said they’ll get him work throughout the week of practice, and should be on track to play Sunday.

"If he can avoid any setbacks or things like that, we hope to have him," O’Connell said.

Jefferson was not on the field Wednesday in the portion of practice open to media. Neither were Dallas Turner, or Andrew Van Ginkel.

O’Connell sounded less optimistic about Jordan Addison, who missed Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. Addison was working with a trainer on a side field. Brian O'Neill was doing sprints on a bike.