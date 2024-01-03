Karl-Anthony Towns hosts annual coat drive with nonprofit YouthLink

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns held his annual coat drive on Tuesday to help those less fortunate.

Towns made an appearance at YouthLink, a Minneapolis nonprofit organization, handing out coats to those in need.

"This community has given us tremendous support all these years, especially this year, so to be able to give back, to be able to share our love with them the way they share their love with us is very important," Towns said.

YouthLink CEO Rich Melzer says this type of help is needed now more than ever.

"We've seen a 47% increase in visits to YouthLink in this last year, so that means that the need is just elevated and continues to rise," Melzer said.