Justin Jefferson featured in trailer for Netflix show ‘Receiver’

We got our first look at Justin Jefferson’s appearance on the Netflix show "Receiver" on Thursday, with the streaming platform releasing a trailer for the series.

The Minnesota Vikings star receiver was the first player shown in the 2:35 video, putting on chains and his diamond grill while he works on the Griddy. We see Jefferson doing rehab work in a pool, presumably while he was on IR with a hamstring injury, and relive his hard hit in Las Vegas that sent him via ambulance to a hospital.

He engages with fans, and says he doesn’t play for the money but rather for the love of the game. Before the start of mandatory mini camp, the Vikings signed Jefferson to a four-year extension worth $140 million.

The show also features Amon-Ra St. Brown, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Davante Adams. The first episode premieres July 10. Last year, former Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was part of the Netflix show "Quarterback" that featured Patrick Mahomes, and Marcus Mariota.