Josh Dobbs leads Vikings to 31-28 win over Falcons after Jaren Hall exits injured

Josh Dobbs got to the Minnesota Vikings’ facility late Tuesday night, and immediately got started meeting teammates and getting into a playbook.

Sunday, he accounted for 224 total yards and three touchdowns, and led the Vikings to a 31-28 comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Trailing 28-24 after Tyler Allgeier’s 5-yard touchdown with 2:08 to play, the Vikings got the back with two timeouts. Dobbs barely knows the playbook, and the task was to go 75 yards to leave Atlanta with a victory.

Dobbs did just that, finishing a game-winning drive with a 5-yard touchdown to Brandon Powell with 22 seconds to play. Dobbs stepped in after rookie Jaren Hall left the game in the first quarter with a concussion, trying to scramble for a touchdown and taking a hard hit just short of the goal line. Hall finished 5-of-6 passing for 78 yards, including a 47-yard completion to Alexander Mattison.

Dobbs threw for 158 yards and two touchdowns, and led the Vikings with 66 rushing yards and another score. He got the call with Hall hurt, Kirk Cousins out for the season with a torn Achilles and Nick Mullens on injured reserve.

The Vikings improve to 5-4 on the season, are above .500 for the first time all season and have won four straight since an 0-3 start.

Complicating matters more, the Vikings lost Cam Akers to an injury in the second half. He had to leave the game on a cart. If Dobbs had to leave the game, Akers was supposed to be the emergency quarterback. The Vikings fear Akers tore an Achilles, which would be the second time in his career that's happened.

K.J. Osborn also left the game with a concussion after taking a huge hit from Jeff Okudah after a catch. He was able to get himself on a cart and give a thumbs up before being ruled out for the game.

The defense got a fumble recovery from Josh Metellus, an interception from Byron Murphy Jr. and kept the Vikings in the game until giving up Atlanta's go-ahead touchdown with just more than two minutes to play.

The Vikings gave up a 2024 sixth-round pick to get Dobbs, and in an unbelievably difficult situation, led Minnesota to a comeback win on the road. He came to Minnesota with 1,569 yards passing, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. His ninth touchdown of the season gave the Vikings a win against all odds.