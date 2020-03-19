Jalen Suggs: Minnesota’s Mr. Football and Basketball

article

Jalen Suggs might leave a legacy as one of the best high school athletes ever in Minnesota. He entered uncharted territory Wednesday night.

Suggs was announced on WCCO Radio as the 2020 winner of the Mr. Basketball Award, given annually in the state to the top senior boys basketball player. He joins a list of recent winners that includes Matthew Hurt, Tre Jones, McKinley Wright, Amir Coffey, JT Gibson, Tyus Jones, Quinton Hooker, Siyani Chambers, Joe Coleman and Kevin Noreen, dating back to 2010.

“This one definitely ranks up at the top with all of them,” Suggs told WCCO Radio Wednesday night. “It’s a great blessing to be among all the great names who’ve gotten the award. I’m extremely blessed and grateful.”

Suggs was the driving force behind Minnehaha Academy winning three straight Class 2A titles. The Redhawks had qualified for this year’s Class 3A State Tournament before it was shut down due to Coronavirus concerns across the country.

He’s one of the top-10 basketball recruits in the country, and is verbally committed to Gonzaga. He may not ever get to Spokane, Wash., as he could opt to pursue a professional career overseas before likely declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft.

Suggs was just as talented on the football field. At quarterback, he led SMB to the Prep Bowl before they lost to Rocori at U.S. Bank Stadium last fall. Suggs had every major college in the country recruiting him to play football, until he decided to pursue basketball. After that season, he was also named Mr. Footbal.

Suggs is the only athlete in Minnesota history to earn both honors in the same season. He joins a list of recent winners that includes Jason Williamson, Antonio Montero, Wade Sullivan, J.D. Spielman, Robbie Grimsley, Jeff Jones, Bridgeport Tusler, Philip Nelson and Peter Westerhaus.

“Mr. Football meant a lot, because a lot of people told me I didn’t need to play football,” Suggs said. “To top it off with basketball, to put them both together, it’s special. It doesn’t happen very often. Again, just grateful.”

Paige Bueckers wins Miss Basketball

In the least surprising news of the winter sports season, Paige Bueckers was named Miss Basketball. It’s another trophy to add to the case for the No. 1 basketball recruit in the country, who is headed to UConn in the fall.

Before starting preparations for the state tournament, Bueckers was surprised at Hopkins High School by Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns with the Gatorade Player of the Year Award. The Royals beat Stillwater in the state semifinals at Williams Arena and were set to face Farmington for the state championship, but the rest of the tournament was canceled due to Coronavirus.