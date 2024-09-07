J.J. McCarthy explains crashing cart in Kevin O’Connell’s office

Minnesota Vikings’ rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy spoke from his locker Friday at TCO Performance Center for the first time since having surgery on a torn right meniscus.

It was also during that session he confirmed what Kevin O’Connell revealed earlier in the week on KFAN Radio: McCarthy crashed his motorized cart in O’Connell’s office. McCarthy is to stay off his leg entirely for six weeks following surgery, so he needs a cart to wheel around the Vikings’ practice facility.

It sounds like he might need a few driving lessons.

"It is true, it got a little bit blown out of proportion. I was just backing up, putting in reverse there and just rammed right into his door frame. A little paint chip, but nothing serious," McCarthy said. "We’re thinking about adding clown horns and stuff."

‘It’s kind of a kick in the balls’

Vikings’ fans got their first look at McCarthy in the first preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. After an early interception, he threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Yes, it was against a back-up defense and it’s the preseason, but it gave a glimpse of his future and his potential.

The next day, McCarthy’s knee buckled as he was going down the stairs. He told team trainers, and got an MRI that Monday. It revealed he had a torn meniscus.

"It’s kind of a kick in the balls," McCarthy said.

He didn’t know how serious it was until he went in for surgery. He could get the trim and be back in up to six weeks, a full repair is six to eight months. He woke up from the procedure with a brace on his leg, which meant the complete repair and his season was over.

"There was some profanity, I don’t want to say. I was definitely upset, that’s for sure," McCarthy said.

Reading to keep the mind sharp

McCarthy has been told to do nothing physical until he can lose the leg brace, so for now it’s reading the playbook and watching film. When he’s not living football, he’s reading motivational books to stay positive.

So what’s he reading?

"With my ADHD I read a lot of books at once. I’m reading three right now – "The Invention of Yesterday," "A New Earth" and "Stay Sane in an Insane World."

"I’m not going to sit here and sulk. I’m just going to focus on how I can be better in other areas of my life," McCarthy said.

Hibachi night

McCarthy has leaned on his fiancée, his coaches and his teammates to go through the rehab process so far. At a recent hibachi night hosted by Andrew Van Ginkel, he got some words of wisdom from offensive lineman David Quessenberry.

He’s been overwhelmed by the support he’s gotten.

"He told me about when he hurt is foot and that I should consider this my redshirt year," McCarthy said . "It feels like home here."