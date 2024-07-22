J.J. McCarthy, Dallas Turner sign rookie contracts with Vikings

Minnesota Vikings rookies and select veterans reported to TCO Performance Center for the start of training camp on Sunday, and they’ve signed their two first round draft picks.

The Vikings signed No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy to a four-year deal reportedly worth $21.85 million, including a $12.71 million signing bonus. The Vikings also have a fifth-year team option.

On Sunday, the Vikings signed edge rusher Dallas Turner to a four-year deal reportedly worth more than $15 million, including an $8 million signing bonus and a fifth-year team option.

Why it’s important

The Vikings start training camp practices on Wednesday, now with their top two draft picks signed to rookie deals. The terms of their first contracts are predetermined by position, according to the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement.

What they’re saying

McCarthy will likely enter training camp as the No. 3 quarterback behind Sam Darnold and Nick Mullens. The Vikings want to give him a year to learn the offense before he potentially takes the reigns in 2025. Turner had 10 sacks for Alabama last season and 14.5 tackles for loss. He was considered one of the top defensive players in the NFL Draft.

Timeline

The Vikings had 38 players report to training camp on Sunday. The rest of the roster reports on Tuesday. The first workout is Wednesday, and the first practice open to the public is Saturday at TCO Performance Center.

The Vikings open the regular season Sept. 8 at the New York Giants. They have one preseason home game, Aug. 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders.