How to watch Minnesota Twins vs. Washington Nationals on FOX 9+

The Minnesota Twins will host the Washington Nationals on Friday, April 21 — a game you can watch on FOX 9+.

The first pitch is at 7:10 p.m. at Target Field in Minneapolis. Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the Twins Live Pregame, followed by the game and then Twins Live Postgame.

What time does the Twins-Nationals game start?

What: Minnesota Twins vs. Washington Nationals

When: First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. on April 21

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis

How can I watch the Twins game?

Watch the game on FOX 9+ (over-air 9.2; Comcast 10/807; DirecTV 29; Dish 29; Mediacom 10/803; Spectrum 10)