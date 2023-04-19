How to watch Minnesota Twins vs. Washington Nationals on FOX 9+
article
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Twins will host the Washington Nationals on Friday, April 21 — a game you can watch on FOX 9+.
The first pitch is at 7:10 p.m. at Target Field in Minneapolis. Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the Twins Live Pregame, followed by the game and then Twins Live Postgame.
What time does the Twins-Nationals game start?
- What: Minnesota Twins vs. Washington Nationals
- When: First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. on April 21
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis
How can I watch the Twins game?
- Watch the game on FOX 9+ (over-air 9.2; Comcast 10/807; DirecTV 29; Dish 29; Mediacom 10/803; Spectrum 10)
