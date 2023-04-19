How to watch Minnesota Twins vs. Washington Nationals on FOX 9+

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
15
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:40 PM CDT until SAT 3:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:24 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Pine County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Central St. Louis County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Koochiching County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Itasca County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 12:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs. Washington Nationals on FOX 9+

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota Twins
FOX 9
article

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Twins will host the Washington Nationals on Friday, April 21 — a game you can watch on FOX 9+.

The first pitch is at 7:10 p.m. at Target Field in Minneapolis. Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the Twins Live Pregame, followed by the game and then Twins Live Postgame. 

What time does the Twins-Nationals game start?

  • What: Minnesota Twins vs. Washington Nationals
  • When: First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. on April 21
  • Where: Target Field in Minneapolis

 How can I watch the Twins game? 

  • Watch the game on FOX 9+ (over-air 9.2; Comcast 10/807; DirecTV 29; Dish 29; Mediacom 10/803; Spectrum 10)

How to watch FOX 9+. (FOX 9)