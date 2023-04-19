Minnesota sports trifecta: Sunday a rare chance to see Twins, 2 home playoff games in 1 day

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 11:48 AM CDT until TUE 9:24 AM CDT, La Crosse County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:08 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Kittson County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Itasca County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Pine County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Dunn County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Central St. Louis County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Koochiching County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Itasca County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 12:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore

Minnesota sports trifecta: Sunday a rare chance to see Twins, 2 home playoff games in 1 day

Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts to teammate Rudy Gobert drawing a foul against the Sacramento Kings in the third quarter at Target Center on January 30, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Kings defeated the Timberwolves 118-1 (David Berding / Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It’s the middle of April, which means the baseball season is underway and it’s right in the middle of the NBA Playoffs and Stanley Cup Playoffs.

We wrote earlier this week about how it might be a tough time for a Minnesota sports fan who is not a night owl, with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Wild consistently having late start times in their playoff series. This Sunday presents the rare opportunity for the local sports fan to take in a trifecta of events, if you’re willing to spend the money and you plan the day right.

Smelling salts challenge: Wild's Ryan Reaves gets Jim Rich to take a sniff

Sitting down with Wild forward Ryan Reaves ahead of puck drop for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Jim Rich got the chance to try Reaves' smelling salts.

The Minnesota Twins, Timberwolves and Wild all have home games on Sunday, separated by a total of just less than eight hours between start times. Here’s how the day might look if the dedicated Minnesota sports fan wants to take in all three.

MINNESOTA TWINS VS WASHINGTON NATIONALS, 1:10 P.M. AT TARGET FIELD

The Twins end a three-game series against the Washington Nationals at 1:10 p.m. Sunday at Target Field. If the starting rotation holds, Sonny Gray would take the mound for the third game of a 10-game home stand that also includes the New York Yankees for three and the Kansas City Royals for four.

Sunday is Carlos Correa Bat Day, and fans can get in Target Field starting at $18/ticket. The Twins are off to a 10-6 start, and made news Monday after agreeing to a long-term extension with pitcher Pablo Lopez, their biggest offseason acquisition other than bringing back Correa.

With the new pitch clock and other rules implemented to speed up play, Sunday’s game should be over well before 4 p.m., barring extra innings.

MINNESOTA WILD VS DALLAS STARS GAME 4, 5:30 P.M.

From Target Field, hop on the light rail, grab an Uber or drive at your own risk across the Mississippi River to St. Paul. The Wild hosts the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of their opening round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Wild stole the home ice advantage with a 3-2 win over the Stars in Game 1 Monday night in Dallas. Game 2 is Wednesday night in Dallas, and Game 3 is Friday night in St. Paul. The Wild hasn’t won a playoff series since the 2014-15 season, but this group feels different. Filip Gustavsson made a franchise record 52 saves in his playoff debut in Game 1, and the Wild got goals from Kirill Kaprizov, Sam Steel and the game-winner in double overtime from Ryan Hartman.

It'll be a sellout crowd at Xcel Energy Center, but single-game tickets start at $109, excluding fees. If the game doesn’t go to overtime, it can be over by 8 p.m.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES VS. DENVER NUGGETS GAME 4, 8:30 P.M.

Depending on the Wild game, it could be a mad dash back across the river via light rail or Uber to Target Center as the Timberwolves host the Nuggets for Game 4 of their Western Conference Playoff series.

The series started with the Timberwolves unable to hit shots consistently and having a poor performance all around in a 109-80 loss in Game 1 Sunday night. Game 2 is Wednesday night, and Game 3 is Friday night at Target Center. If the Timberwolves don’t win one of those two games, they’ll be facing elimination Sunday night. Last year, they lost in six games to the Memphis Grizzlies in the opening round. It could be the last time for Timberwolves’ fans to see their team in-person this season.

It should be a sellout crowd in downtown Minneapolis, but single-game tickets start at $21, excluding fees, to get in the building.

So if a Minnesota sports fan wants the full experience on Sunday, you’re looking at a minimum of $200 in tickets, an affordable light rail or ride share experience, and the rest depends on how much you eat and drink. While the day won’t be cheap, when is the next time you could take in three games, and two playoff games, in the same day in-person?

It’s the rare Minnesota sports trifecta.