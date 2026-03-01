Gophers women earn No. 4 seed for Big Ten Tournament, could host NCAA regional

The Brief The University of Minnesota women's basketball team beat Illinois 78-73 on Sunday to close out the regular season 22-7. The Gophers are the No. 4 seed for the Big Ten Tournament, and will open play in next Friday's quarterfinals. Minnesota is in a position to be a top-16 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and possibly host a first and second round regional at Williams Arena.



Big things could be ahead for the University of Minnesota women’s basketball team. They might even earn the opportunity to host a regional for the NCAA Tournament.

Gophers earn No. 4 seed for Big Ten Tournament

What we know:

The Gophers beat Illinois 78-73 in their regular season finale on Sunday to finish 22-7 overall and 13-5 in Big Ten play. That earns them the No. 4 seed for the Big Ten Tournament, and a double bye. That means the Gophers’ first game in the conference tournament will be on Friday.

The tournament champion gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Sophie Hart led the Gophers with 17 points and six rebounds. Amaya Battle added 16 points and eight rebounds as five Minnesota players scored in double figures.

The Gophers will be in the top-25 on Monday for the third straight week.

NCAA Tournament outlook

Why you should care:

Regardless of how the Big Ten Tournament shakes out, the Gophers are a lock for the NCAA Tournament. If they can get to the weekend of the conference tournament, they’re likely to be one of the top-16 seeded teams in the Big Dance.

That means the Gophers would likely be a host site for a first and second round regional at Williams Arena. Minnesota will be making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018, which was Marlene Stollings’ last year as Gophers coach.

Big Ten Tournament next

What's next:

The Gophers head to the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis. They'll open play in Friday's quarterfinals, with the opponent to be determined.