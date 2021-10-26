Gophers sign women’s hockey coach Brad Frost to 3-year extension

article

The University of Minnesota athletic department announced Tuesday morning it has signed women’s hockey coach Brad Frost to a three-year extension.

Frost, who is in his 15th season as a head coach, is now under contract with the Gophers through the 2023-24 season. Frost has a career record of 418-87-35 mark at Minnesota, and has led the Gophers to the NCAA Frozen Four nine teams, winning four national championships.

"I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue to lead this incredible program," Frost said in a statement. "As a staff, we take great pride in developing our student athletes into champions, both on and off the ice. It is a true honor and privilege to work with these amazing individuals every day. I’m appreciative to everyone at the University of Minnesota who trust and believe in what we are doing."

Frost joined the Gophers as an assistant coach in 2001, and was named the head coach on April 16, 2008. He’s also led Minnesota to seven WCHA regular season titles, and four league playoff crowns.

Under Frost, the Gophers have seven seasons with at least 30 wins. That includes the first undefeated season, 41-0 in 2013.

"Brad is a proven leader and an excellent coach," Athletic Director Mark Coyle said in a statement. "Our expectations are extremely high for our women’s hockey team and under Brad’s guidance, the program annually contends for conference and national championships. I look for that to continue with Brad at the helm."

Since a 1-3 start this season, the Gophers have won four straight and are 3-3 in conference play. Minnesota is at Bemidji State this weekend.