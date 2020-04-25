Gophers set school record with five players taken in NFL draft

article

P.J. Fleck is sending a school-record number of players to the NFL this year.

This weekend, five Gophers players were taken on draft weekend, starting with Antoine Winfield Jr. in the second round and Chris Williamson in the seventh.

The five selections are the most for Minnesota in a seven-round draft. It's the most Gophers taken in the draft since 1990, when the NFL Draft was 12 rounds.

Winfield Jr. and Tyler Johnson will both play for Tampa Bay, in the same stadium where they won the Outback Bowl last season. While defensive end Carter Coughlin and defensive back Chris Williamson will both head to New York.

While the Gophers are losing five NFL caliber players, they are also bringing in a loaded 2021 recruit class.