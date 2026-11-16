1,000 ‘Glock switch’ machine gun conversion devices seized in Hennepin Co.

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The Brief The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that detectives seized nearly 1,000 machine gun conversion devices as part of an ongoing narcotics and firearms investigation. Often referred to as "Glock switches," the small devices can convert a semi-automatic handgun to function like a fully automatic weapon. The State of Minnesota is currently suing Glock over the design of its handguns, claiming they can easily be modified with "switch" conversion devices.



Nearly 1,000 machine gun conversion devices commonly referred to as "Glock switches" were seized by detectives in Hennepin County, the sheriff’s office announced Monday.

‘Glock switches’ seized

What we know:

The devices, which are estimated to have a street value of $400,000, were seized as part of an ongoing narcotics and firearms investigation.

So-called "switches" can effectively convert semi-automatic handguns into fully automatic firearms. The devices are illegal to possess under federal law and are privately manufactured, including sometimes with a 3-D printer. Possession of the device can carry a prison sentence of up to 10 years under federal law.

"By removing these dangerous, illegal items from Minnesota’s streets, law enforcement has significantly reduced the threat they pose to community members and first responders, helping make our neighborhoods safe for everyone," the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Machine gun conversion devices, commonly known as Glock switches, seized by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office did not immediately release details about any arrests connected to the case.

‘Again and again, the death toll continues to rise’

The backstory:

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a civil lawsuit against Glock in 2024 over the design of its popular handgun, which the state claims can be easily modified to fire like a machine gun with a "switch" conversion device.

"The guns in these cases have been converted into fully automatic weapons using a simple cheap device called a Glock switch," Ellison said during a press conference in December 2024. "A change of design could prevent these handguns from being turned into illegal weapons, but Glock has turned a blind eye, and again and again, the death toll continues to rise."

By the numbers:

Gunshot detection technology in Minneapolis tracked a dramatic spike in shootings involving fully automatic gunfire – from just 154 shots fired in 2020 to more than 3,000 shots fired in 2022.

"They’re typically not able to control the aim of the weapon because of the recoil and rapid succession," said former Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. "Because of that, you typically have multiple victims that are struck, people that are unintended targets of the shooting."

Local perspective:

The FOX 9 Investigators have tracked cases across the Twin Cities where firearms outfitted with a "switch" have been connected to violent crimes.

In 2021, a Glock modified with a "switch" was recovered in connection to a shootout in downtown Minneapolis.

Charlie Johnson, 21, was shot in the back and killed by a stray bullet in downtown Minneapolis in 2021, the night before he was set to graduate from the University of St. Thomas.

"We were thankful every day that we had healthy kids, until the day we didn’t," said Charlie’s father, Greg Johnson in an interview with the FOX 9 Investigators.

Charlie’s story is highlighted in Minnesota’s lawsuit against Glock.

Redesigning Glock guns

Big picture view:

Glock debuted a new model of its handguns earlier this year, and in court filings, the company claimed it "has made extensive efforts to redesign GLOCK pistols to prevent the use of [machine gun conversion devices]."

However, Attorney General Ellison claims the new designs fail to prevent the "quick and easy conversion of the new handguns into illegal machine guns."

In court filings, Glock’s attorneys deny those allegations.

Overcoming a federal shield law

The other side:

Glock’s attorneys have repeatedly tried to get Minnesota’s lawsuit thrown out, and at one point claimed a federal shield law "provides Glock with federal immunity from even having to present a defense.

However, a state judge refused to dismiss the lawsuit last summer after citing the state’s evidence of "misleading and deceptive" marketing campaigns, including social media videos that the state said glorify the fully automatic use of a Glock.

Another post by Glock said "the only thing more fun than a Glock is a full auto Glock."

"Fun doesn’t justify having a weapon of mass destruction on our streets," Johnson said.

What's next:

A judge has set a deadline for discovery to be complete by 2027, with a jury trial tentatively set for 2028.