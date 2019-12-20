Gophers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. focused on Auburn as possible NFL future awaits

article

It’s becoming the popular trend in college football for future NFL hopefuls not involved in the College Football Playoff to skip their bowl games and get ready for the draft process.

So while University of Minnesota football fans have been sweating out the future of safety Antoine Wifield Jr., he smiled and shrugged it off on Friday after the Gophers’ final practice before the Outback Bowl. He’ll be suited up and ready to play when the Gophers (10-2) face Auburn (9-3) on Jan. 1 in Tampa, Fla.

“No wavering at all, I knew I was going to play in the bowl game. I’m just excited to get out there and play one more with my boys,” Winfield said.

Is that a hint that Winfield’s last game as a Gopher could be against Auburn? The short answer is we don’t know yet. Winfield is technically a senior academically, but has two years of athletic eligibilty left after this season. He’s graduating in the spring, and his roommates and best friends are all seniors.

He was asked Friday about where he’s at in the process of deciding what his next move is. His answer is exactly what you would’ve expected it to be.

“Right now my focus is on Auburn just for the bowl game. Any decision that I make will probably be after the bowl game,” Winfield said.

Advertisement

Gophers’ coach P.J. Fleck, who already knows he’ll be without Kamal Martin in the Outback Bowl due to the same issue, offered insight and perspective on Winfield’s situation.

“I think I’ve talked to Antoine every day, the good thing is we’re getting factual information back from the National Football League. I give Antoine, his dad, his mom a lot of credit for going through the right protocols to see what’s the best option for them. As a head coach, of course you want a young man like that to play for you again, but is that the best thing for him moving forward? At this point in his career, what he’s done for the University of Minnesota, what their family has done for the University of Minnesota, he deserves to be able to pick what’s best for him,” Fleck said. “We all know in the National Football League, that first contract is everything. We’ve got to be able to position him the best way we possibly can to be able to get on the best team he can, be drafted as high as he possibly can. If that means he has to come out now, we support him 100 percent. If it means he stays, we support him 100 percent. Of course I’d always love to see him come back, but if the data comes back and says he’s a first or second rounder, go. If it says stay in school, that means stay in school for a reason. We’ll find that out here very shortly.”

So rest easy, Gophers fans. Winfield will be in the defensive backfield when the Gophers face Auburn on Jan. 1.

Earlier this week, he was named the seventh unanimous All-American in Gophers’ history, and the first since Greg Eslinger in 2005. Winfield leads Minnesota with 83 tackles, including 58 solo tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss and three sacks.

“He’s a special young man. He’s the ultimate competitor, he’s the ultimate person and he’s just the ultimate football player. He’s made us better,” Fleck said.

Winfield’s seven interceptions tied a single-season school record, and ranks fourth in college football. He had two interceptions at Rutgers, one he returned for a touchdown, and had the game-sealing interception in a Week 2 win at Fresno State in overtime. Winfield also had two interceptions in Minnesota’s win over then No. 4-ranked Penn State.

“It’s a blessing. I just think about all the work I put in. Just to be recognized as an All-American, it’s great for me but I’ve got to thank the coaches and my teammates. I’m not the only person out there playing, it’s 10 other guys that have to do their job in order for me to do my job,” Winfield said.

Rashod Bateman, the Big Ten Receiver of the Year and First-Team all-conference selection, says Winfield makes everybody on the team better. That’s coming from a receiver who battles with him every day in practice.

Winfield’s play-making ability should take him to the NFL, maybe as soon as after this season.

“He does things on the field that you’re just like ‘Wow.’ It’s kind of hard to put into words how talented he is on the field, but he’s an incredible player and I can’t wait to see what he has in the future,” Bateman said.

It’s been a satisfying and refreshing year for Winfield, who for the first time in his career, didn’t miss any time due to injury. He played just four games two seasons ago due to injury, then missed most of last season after tearing a ligament in his foot against Maryland.

He’s got two years of college eligibility left, if he chooses to use them. He’s just happy to be healthy now.

“Being able to come back stronger, faster, smarter and just a better overall player and leader was just a blessing for me. I know that I had to go through those two years to become a better player. It’s just been a blessing just to be able to play this game,” Winfield said.