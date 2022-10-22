Gophers QB Tanner Morgan, WR Dylan Wright not playing at No. 16 Penn State

article

The University of Minnesota football team is in Happy Valley Saturday night looking to snap a two-game skid at Penn State, and the Gophers will be without their top quarterback and a starting receiver.

Tanner Morgan traveled with the team and participated in warm-ups, but according to the Pioneer Press, is not playing for the Gophers at Beaver Stadium after suffering an upper body injury during the fourth quarter at Illinois last week. Morgan had to be carted off the field after taking a hit to the head from linebacker Gabe Jacas, and was evaluated at a medical center before being cleared to fly home.

ESPN’s College GameDay football show reported Morgan is dealing with a concussion, and was considered a game-time decision. The sixth-year senior has 31 wins as the starting quarterback, and had made 45 straight starts. Without Morgan, redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis will make his first collegiate start in a White Out at Beaver Stadium in front of more than 100,000 fans.

According to the Pioneer Press, the Gophers will also be without receiver Dylan Wright. He did not travel with the team to Penn State, and didn’t appear to get injured in Minnesota’s loss at Illinois. In six games, Wright has seven catches for 112 yards and one touchdown. The decision might be disciplinary in nature, after Wright stopped on a route at Illinois that ended up with Kaliakmanis, playing for the injured Morgan, having a pass intercepted.

Minnesota last beat Penn State in 2019 at then TCF Bank Stadium. The Gophers have lost three straight at Beaver Stadium.