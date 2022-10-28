Gophers Pregame Show on FOX 9: Minnesota looking for win after 3-game losing streak

Watch the Gophers Pregame Show on FOX 9 and streaming in the player above from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The University of Minnesota football team is back on its home turf for the first time in nearly a month, hosting Rutgers at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Before kickoff, tune into the FOX 9 Gophers Pregame Show from 9-10 a.m. with Pierre Noujaim, Ron Johnson and KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard.

The Gophers are looking to snap a three-game losing streak, which started with a 20-10 loss to Purdue on Homecoming. Since winning their Big Ten opener at Michigan State, Minnesota has fallen to 4-3 overall, 1-3 in league play and any chances of contending in the Big Ten West are all but out the window.

The Gophers gave up 479 total yards in last Saturday’s loss at Penn State as Sean Clifford threw for 294 yards and four touchdowns. Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined for 28 carries, 158 yards and two touchdowns. With starting quarterback Tanner Morgan out due to a concussion, Athan Kaliakmanis was 9-of-22 passing for 175 yards and a touchdown, and ran seven times for 46 yards.

PJ Fleck said earlier this week Morgan is doing "surprisingly well," but we won’t know his status until the team takes the field for pregame warm-ups.