Gophers’ OL Aireontae Ersery named to Outland Trophy watch list

University of Minnesota offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery on Monday was named to the Outland Trophy watch list.

Now in its 79th year, the trophy goes annually to the best interior lineman in college football. Ersery, a 6-6, 300-pound tackle, is one of 75 players on the list and one of 13 from the Big Ten.

Ersery is in his fifth season with the Gophers and has played in 28 career games. He’s become a mainstay on Minnesota’s offensive line after just starting to play football as a sophomore in high school.

He has started the last 26 games at left tackle, and was an All-Big Ten Second Team selection last season. He made 13 starts in 2023, allowing just two sacks and 15 total pressures in 841 snaps. According to Pro Football Focus, he was the Big Ten’s top-graded offensive lineman with an 84.0. That was also fifth in the country among tackles, and seventh for all offensive linemen.

He’s college football’s top returning run-blocker, and is the highest-graded returning left tackle.

The Gophers open the 2024 regular season on Thursday, Aug. 29 against North Carolina at Huntington Bank Stadium, a game you can watch on FOX 9.