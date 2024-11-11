Gophers home finale against Penn State set for 2:30 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 23

article

The Brief The Gophers will host Penn State for Senior Day at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Huntington Bank Stadium It will be the last regular season home game for the senior class, and players out of eligibility after this season The Gophes are bowl eligible at 6-4, regardless of the result against Penn State or Wisconsin



The University of Minnesota football team has just one home game left in the 2024 season, and it will be an afternoon kickoff.

The Big Ten announced Monday the Gophers will host No. 4-ranked Penn State at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Huntington Bank Stadium. It will be Senior Day as the players who are out of eligibility after this season will be recognized, along with their families, before the game.

Why it matters

The home finale will mark the Gophers’ third 2:30 p.m. kickoff this season. They beat Maryland 48-23, and shut out Nevada 27-0 in their two other afternoon kickoffs.

The Gophers are 6-4 on the season and 4-3 in Big Ten play after Saturday’s 26-19 loss at Rutgers. In his first game against his former team, Athan Kaliakmanis threw for 240 yards and three touchdowns against the Gophers.

What’s next

The Gophers are on a bye this week before hosting Penn State. The last time they played at Huntington Bank Stadium, Minnesota pulled the 31-26 upset in 2019 and started the season 9-0 before finishing 11-2. In 2022, the Gophers lost at Penn State 45-17 in their annual White Out game, which was also the first career start for Kaliakmanis at Minnesota.

The Gophers close out the regular season at Wisconsin on Black Friday in the annual battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. Regardless of what happens in the final two games of the season, Minnesota is bowl eligible with six regular season wins.

P.J. Fleck has led Minnesota to what will be seven bowl appearances in his nine seasons.