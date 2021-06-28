Gophers football stadium to change name to Huntington Bank Stadium

article

The University of Minnesota football team will no longer call its home facility TCF Bank Stadium, as early as Tuesday.

The school’s Board of Regents are scheduled to meet on Tuesday, with one of the items being to change the name of TCF Bank Stadium to Huntington Bank Stadium, which recently acquired TCF Financial Corporation for more than $22 billion back in December of 2020.

The transaction was approved and closed earlier this month. The University of Minnesota has had a naming agreement with TCF for the home of Gophers football since it opened in 2009. TCF got the naming rights to the stadium in 2005 on a 26-year, $35 million agreement with the school that runs through 2030.

Back in 2017, TCF also gave an additional $8 million towards Athletes Village, the practice facilities for Gophers’ athletics. In accordance with the agreement, Minnesota put a TCF Bank Stadium logo on the playing surface at the football stadium.

In an agenda for Tuesday’s Board of Regents meeting, university officials say they’ve reviewed and recommended approval of the proposed name and logo for the stadium. The school’s naming committee has also reviewed and recommended the name change.

Huntington Bank is based out of Columbus, Ohio. Ironically, so is the Gophers’ Week 1 football opponent, Ohio State. The two will kick-off on Thursday, Sept. 2.