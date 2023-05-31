Gophers football opens 2023 season against Nebraska Aug. 31 on Fox 9

article

The University of Minnesota football team has announced start times for four games in the 2023 season, and you can watch the season-opener on Fox 9.

The Gophers will open the 2023 regular season against Nebraska on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Huntington Bank Stadium. It will mark the debut for new Cornhuskers’ coach Matt Rhule, and it will be a 7 p.m. kickoff that you can see on Fox 9. The game is also a "Gold Out" for Minnesota, as fans going to the game are asked to wear all gold apparel.

The Gophers have four straight wins over Nebraska and lead the all-time series 36-25-2.

Minnesota will host Eastern Michigan at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Huntington Bank Stadium, a game that will air on Big Ten Network.

GOPHERS FOOTBALL 2023 START TIMES

Aug. 31 VS NEBRASKA, 7 p.m. on FOX 9 (GOLD OUT)

Sept. 9 VS EASTERN MICHIGAN, 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Sept. 16 at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Sept. 30 VS LOUSIANA-LAFAYETTE (HOMECOMING, STRIPE OUT), 11 a.m.

The Gophers travel to North Carolina to face standout quarterback and Heisman hopeful Drake May on Saturday, Sept. 16. That kickoff will be at 2:30 p.m. and will air on either ESPN or ESPN2.

The Gophers will host Louisiana-Lafayette for Homecoming on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. at Huntington Bank Stadium. The game will be a Stripe Out, and fans are encouraged to wear either Maroon or Gold depending on where they are sitting.

PJ Fleck is entering his seventh season at Minnesota and is 44-27 in six seasons with the Gophers. That includes a 26-26 mark in Big Ten play. The Gophers have won at least nine games in three of the past four seasons under Fleck, and are 4-0 in bowl games. Minnesota ended the 2022 season with a 28-20 win over Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl.