Gophers football head coach P.J. Fleck says his players stand behind Big Ten's decision to postpone season

The Big Ten's decision to postpone all fall sports due to COVID-19 concerns has been tough on all players and coaches, but Minnesota Gophers Football Head Coach P.J. Fleck says he and his players believe it was the right call.

During a Zoom call with press Friday, Fleck explained he has been speaking with each of his players individually since the news broke. While has only spoken with a third of the team so far, he says all 30 players shared the same sentiment.

"Every player has said Big Ten made the right decision," said Fleck. "Were they disappointed that they didn’t play? Sure. Everybody wants to play. We want to coach. They want to play. That’s why we’re all here. Everybody’s competitors."

The Gophers are coming off a strong 2019 season, which ended with a win over Auburn in the Outback Bowl. With the season postponed to the spring, team goals will likely be a bit different this time around. For now, Fleck says he's listening to his players and keeping safety in mind.

"They relayed back to me about how they know it was a very hard choice, but inevitably at the end of the day, the right choice at the end of the day to keep them safe and healthy with too much uncertain," said Fleck.