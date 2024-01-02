Gopher Coaches Show: Talking basketball with Dawn Plitzuweit

The University of Minnesota football season might be over, but Gophers’ sports coverage continues on FOX 9 as we transition to the college basketball season to start 2024.

This week, the Gopher Coaches Show starts on the hardwood with the Minnesota women’s basketball team. In her first season as head coach, Dawn Plitzuweit has the Gophers off to an 11-2 start, including 1-1 in Big Ten play. Minnesota’s two losses are to UConn, and at Iowa, two of the top teams in the country.

Their early highlights include a 94-88 double overtime win over Drake, and opening the Big Ten season with a 60-58 win over Purdue at Williams Arena.

Monday, FOX 9’s Ahmad Hicks and KFAN’s Justin Gaard caught up with Plitzuweit at Athletes Village to talk about the season so far. Farmington native and junior center Sophie Hart also joined the show.

Watch the video for the full episode of this week’s Gopher Coaches Show!