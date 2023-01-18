Gophers Coaches Show: Lindsay Whalen talks tough stretch for women's basketball

The Gophers Coaches show continues on Fox 9 as we enter the middle of January in college basketball season.

This week, we’re talking University of Minnesota women’s basketball with Lindsay Whalen. The Gophers have hit a tough stretch in Big Ten play as they’re on a five-game losing streak. They’re 8-10 on the season and 1-6 in Big Ten play as they try to mesh a group of young talent and build for the future.

Fox 9’s Ahmad Hicks and KFAN’s Justin Gaard bring you this week’s Gophers Coaches Show from Athletes’ Village on campus. With Whalen joining, they talk about the recent losing streak, Mallory Heyer’s recent stretch of double-doubles and what Alanna Rose Micheaux has brought to the Gophers this season.

Minnesota is at Penn State Wednesday night and at Purdue on Saturday before coming home to host Michigan on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Watch the video for this week’s full episode of the Gophers Coaches Show on Fox 9!